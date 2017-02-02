Azad Rahimov: We expect more guests at Formula 1 Grand Prix in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ "No order will be made this year in regard with the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix".

Report informs, Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov said. He said that all necessary equipment available for the Grand Prix, to be held in Baku: "Several facilities have not been removed in the city as the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will end on May 22. Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start a month later. We see no difficulties despite short period of time. All facilities will be installed in a short time. We look forward this year's Grand Prix. Because all drivers are familiar with the circuit. Their thoughts after last year's Grand Prix attracted more attention to Baku. We expect more guests at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix".

Notably, Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on central streets of Baku, June 23-25.