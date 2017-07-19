Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov on a visit to Portugal

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov is on a visit to Portugal.

Report was informed in press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports, the visit took place at the invitation of the Portugal's State Secretary for Youth and Sports João Paulo Rebelo.

During the meeting of Azerbaijani Minister with the Secretary of State, the sides exchanged views on the experience gained in the organization of large sports events such as the First European Games, the World Chess Olympiad, the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Fourth Islamic Solidarity Games. Youth and sports cooperation issues were discussed and the idea of making proposals for future perspectives, the idea of preparing proposals for future prospects put forward.

To get acquainted with the work done in the field of youth and sports in Portugal which is a member of the European Union, A. Rahimov held meetings with officials responsible for youth and sports in the country. He is also visiting sports arenas, National Youth Center and many other places.