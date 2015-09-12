​Another Azerbaijani wrestler becomes world champion

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The World Championship continues in Las Vegas, a license for the XXXI Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Haji Aliyev (61 kg) defeated all rivals and won the title of world champion in freestyle wrestling.

Greco-Roman wrestlers Rovshan Bayramov (59 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg), Saman Tahmasibi (85 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg), among women Mariya Stadnik (48 kg ), Angela Dorogan (53 kg) and Yuliya Ratkevich (58 kg) won the license for the Olympic Games. Togrul Asgarov (65 kg) became a licensee in freestyle wrestling.