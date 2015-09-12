 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Another Azerbaijani wrestler becomes world champion

    World Championship continuing in Las Vegas

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The World Championship continues in Las Vegas, a license for the XXXI Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

    Haji Aliyev (61 kg) defeated all rivals and won the title of world champion in freestyle wrestling.

    Greco-Roman wrestlers Rovshan Bayramov (59 kg), Elvin Mursaliyev (75 kg), Saman Tahmasibi (85 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg), among women Mariya Stadnik (48 kg ), Angela Dorogan (53 kg) and Yuliya Ratkevich (58 kg) won the license for the Olympic Games. Togrul Asgarov (65 kg) became a licensee in freestyle wrestling.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi