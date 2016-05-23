Another Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter reaches final at European Championship

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Another Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter reached a final at the European championship in Montreux, Switzerland. Report informs it is Beigi Harceqani.

Legioner in the weight category of 80 kg started to struggle from 1/8 finals.

Harceqani, who won ticket for 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics beat Serbian Ivan Karaylovich 13: 0, the British Muhammad Lutalon 13: 1, and Polish Piotr Pazinski 16: 4.

Final opponent of Olympianin will be Yunus Sari from Turkey.

In the same weight category Ramin Azizov won Slovakian David Sayko 10:1 and then lost to Lutalo Muhammad in 1/8 finals.

Namaz Heydarov 74 kg defeated Norwegian Jon Aspla7:5 and lost toBelgian Nicolas Korten 8:14 in 1/8 finals.

In the same weight category Said Guliyev ended fight with Italian Claudio Trevizo with draw. However judges gave advantage to Trevizo.