AMADA fully pays annual membership fee to WADA budget

Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) fully paid the annual membership fee to the budget of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Report informs citing the WADA report. The size of AMADA's contributionin 2019 amounted to $33,967. In Europe, the largest annual fee is required from Russia, France, Germany, Great Britain and Italy. All these countries have already transferred $ 946,747 to the WADA budget. At present, Romania has the largest debt to the organization- $93,592.

By 2021, payments to the WADA budget will increase by 8 percent per annum.

Notably, the largest annual membership fee to the WADA budget was made by the USA - $2,513,651.