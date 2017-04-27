AFFA staff to take part in Baku Marathon 2017

 Top
    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA's staff will take part in Baku Marathon 2017. 

    Report informs, Head of AFFA Media and Public Relations Department Mikayil Narimanoghlu said.

    He noted that as in Baku Marathon 2016, the federation employees again will be among marathon runners.

    Notably, Baku Marathon 2017 will be held on April 30, at 10:00 local time.

    Supported by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Baku Marathon 2017 will be organized by the Administration of the Seafront Boulevard along with the Baku Olympic Stadium. 

    The project will be conducted by the Sport Marketing Group (SMG). 

