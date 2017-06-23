Accident occurred at first race of Formula 1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan - VIDEO

© F1 rəsmi twitter səhifəsi

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ An accident occurred during the first free race of the Formula 1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan.

Report informs, at the eighth turn near the Maiden Tower, car of pilot Force İndia Sergio Perez crashed into the barrier and completely out of order. From the force of impact, the right rear wheel of the car bounced. After the pilot left the car, marshals cleared the territory. To remove the car, a crane was delivered to the territory.

Notably, at the first turn Sergio Perez faced an unpleasant situation. The braking system of his car refused, and he left the main road.