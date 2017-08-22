Azerbaijan's 4 more Greco-Roman wrestlers join world championship

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Greco-Roman wrestlers in 4 more weight categories will compete today in world championship in Paris, France.

Report informs, winners in 59 kg, 66 kg, 80 kg and 130 kg will be announced on the second day of the competition. Azerbaijan will be represented in all these weight categories.

59 kg

1/16 finals. Maksim Kazharski (Belarus) - Taleh Mammadov

66 kg

1/16 finals. Kamran Mammadov - Ryu Han-su (South Korea)

80 kg

1/16 finals. Roman Vlasov (Russia) - Elvin Mursaliyev

130 kg

1/8 finals. N. Kuchma (Ukraine)/Mantas Knystautas (Lithuania) - Sabah Shariati

Meetings start at 12:00 Baku time. Final matches will begin at 21:00.

Notably, on the first day of competitions, Islam Abbasov showed the highest result among Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers in 85 kg weight category. He took the 5th place.