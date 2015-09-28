 Top
    ​24-year-old judo fighter tragically dies

    He drowned in La Garda Lake in Italy

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 24-year-old Czech judo fighter tragically died Alexander Yurechka.

    Report informs citing the International Judo Federation, he drowned in the La Garda Lake in Italy on Friday.

    Due to the death of an athlete, the Grand Prix competition scheduled for next week in Tashkent will open with a minute's silence.

    The young athlete is a two times bronze medalist of the Grand Slam tournament held the last month in Astana World Championship.

