2019 World Judo Championships: Rustam Orujov wins $ 12,000, Hidayat Heydarov - $ 6,400

Azerbaijani judoka Rustam Orujov (73 kg), who claimed a silver medal at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, won $ 12,000.

Report informs that Hidayat Heydarov, who grabbed bronze in the same weight, won $ 6400. Their personal trainers will be paid $ 3,000 and $ 1,600 respectively. The prize fund is $800,000. The gold medalists will be paid $ 20,800 and their trainers $ 5,200. Orujov, the leader of the ranking with 6159 points, received additional 1400 points while Heydarov managed to get 1000 points.

Azerbaijan's national team is not represented in the men's 81kg and women's 63 kg weight classes today. 8 men and 7 women participated in the national championship.