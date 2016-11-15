2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe tickets on sale in December

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City Circuit (BCC) today announced that tickets for the 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe will be available to purchase online via www.bakucitycircuit.com from December 1, 2016, Report informs.

Furthermore, BCC is offering fans a limited supply of special ‘early bird’ discounts of up to 30% on the cost of all 4-day tickets. This exciting offer will be available until January 31st 2017, after which the cost of tickets will revert back to their original price. As such, BCC is encouraging people to act fast and book their tickets for the 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe as soon as possible while this offer still lasts.

A 4-day ticket includes grandstand access to not only the three days of racing as well as all accompanying entertainment offerings but also to a special Pit Lane Walk on Thursday 15th June. This unique experience will allow fans to enter the sport’s inner sanctum where they can witness the teams’ engineers and mechanics applying the finishing touches to the cars in their respective garages.

A variety of ticket options are on offer for the 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe, including various packages for the Absheron Grandstand, which will offer fans some fantastic views of the start/finish lane, as well as a wide range of different Grandstand seating options, located at various corners and straights along the track.

Daily Roaming Tickets will also be on offer to those preferring to watch the action from different locations on the track on various standing areas and podiums.

Discounted 4-day ticket prices range from AZN 150 – AZN 550 while the daily Roaming Tickets will range from AZN60 - AZN150 (cost in US$ will be determined by currency rate on day of purchase).

