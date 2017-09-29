World-renowned scientist Lotfi Zadeh's body arrives in Baku - PHOTO - VIDEO - UPDATED

***10:24

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Dead body of the world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist, professor of the University of California, Lotfi Zadeh was brought to Heydar Mosque.

Report informs, according to the desire of the scientist to be buried in Azerbaijan, he was brought to his homeland.

Today at 11:00, a farewell ceremony will be held at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

He will be buried today.

He passed away in California aged 97 on September 6.

He is best known for proposing the fuzzy mathematics in the 1960s.