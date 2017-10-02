Women police start to serve at the Baku Seaside National Park

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), women police officers were also involved in the service on holidays and weekends in order to ensure security and tranquility in the new framework at the Seaside National Park, one of the most popular places for residents and tourists.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani MIA, for this purpose, women police officers of the Detached Riot Police Regiment started to serve at the Seaside National Park from September 30, together with their male colleagues.

Prior to the service, they were given relevant instructions, stated to keep in mind provisions of the Code of Ethics for Internal Affairs employees during communication with people, importance of protecting business image and high reputation of the police stressed.

Notably, currently, about 3,300 women work in the internal affairs bodies. They mainly work at the Internal Troops, Detached Riot Police Regiment, in the areas of investigation, inquiry, staff and work with minors, passport-registration, information-communication, statistics, international cooperation, finance, medicine, education, clerkship, 102 and Safe City organizations, "ASAN service" centers.