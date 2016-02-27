Woman beats up husband in 'Hyatt Regency' hotel

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign citizen has been beaten by his wife in Baku.

Report informs, The UK citizen Allan Wilson Alexander Spencer, 1971, appealed to the police claiming his wife beat him.

British citizen's application declares, his wife, Baku city resident Alisa Dmitriyevna Dyumina, 1986, beat and injured him in a temporary residence located at 'Hyatt Regency' hotel, Izmir Street 1033.

Investigation is underway at 27th Police Department (PD) of Yasamal District Police Office (DPO).