    Wife of Haji Mammadov not released under amnesty

    Her name was not included in the list of freed prisoners

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Information on release from detention of Haji Mammadov’s wife, Naila Guliyeva is not true.

    Report was told by the law enforcement agencies, N. Guliyeva is currently in prison No.4.

    Her name was not included in the list of amnesty act.

    Notably, N. Guliyeva is the wife of the former chief security officer of the Interior Ministry Haji Mammadov, who was arrested during the "Gara Kemer"operation, that was held by the former Ministry of National Security in March 2005.

