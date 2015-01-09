Traffic Police's information on conditions of roads in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Currently all the roads of the country are open. Head of the Department of Public Relations General Directorate of State Traffic Police, Colonel Kamran Aliyev said to Report.

According to him, movement of transportation is available in direction of the Baku-Shamakhi. The road to Muganli-Ismailly is open. But because of windy weather, wind collects snow to the roadway. The traffic intensity is low.

Kamran Aliyev said that Baku-Guba highway road salted and sanded up to the Jeyranbatan settlement. There is also a movement.

Roads in Siyazan, Davachy and Guba regions up to Gusar are still icy.But there is no problem of traffic, he says.

The department chief said that there is no snow on the Alat-Astara highway, roads are clean. Roads in Jalilabad, Masalli, Lankaran-Astara regions are open.

Zagatala, Shaki snow falls intensively on roads, water treatment works are ongoing.

Because of heavy snowfall in Zagatala, Balaken and Shaki regions clearing roads of snow is going on.