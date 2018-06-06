Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-west wind will blow and intensify in the evening.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 17-19 C at night, 27-32 C in daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night and 28-30 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night and 40-45% in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) tomorrow, north-west wind will blow and intensify towards the evening. The sea water temperature will be 20-21 degrees.

On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) north-west wind will blow and intensify towards the evening. The sea water temperature will be 21-22 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan on June 7, starting from daytime in western regions thunderstorm and short term rain predicted in some places. Shower expected in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 29-34 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 9-14 at night 15-20 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, on June 7, seasonal temperature and the advantage of north wind on the Absheron peninsula is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.