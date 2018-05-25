Weather forecast for those traveling on holidays announced

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for those traveling on the weekend has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Greater and Lesser Caucasus region will be rainy. Shower predicted towards the evening of May 26 and during the night and morning of May 27. The rainfall will gradually stop on May 27 towards the evening. The temperature will be 24-29 C on May 26 and 14-17 C in mountainous regions. On May 27 in foothills temperature will be 18-22 C, in mountainous regions - up to 12 C.

Intermittent rainy weather is expected in the Lankaran-Astara region. But on May 27, the weather will be mainly rainless during the daytime. The maximum air temperature will be 20-25 degrees.

Rainy weather conditions will also be observed in the Aran districts. Rain will gradually stop on May 27 at noon.

The maximum temperature will be 28-33 C on May 26 and 22-27 C on May 27.

Intermittent rain is expected in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Rain will stop on May 27 at noon. The maximum temperature will be 23-28 C.

Visitors of capital informed that, north-western wind is expected to intensify in the next two days. The maximum temperature will be 25-30 C on May 26. Short-term rainfall is expected on May 27 in the morning, cool weather predicted compared with past few days. The temperature will be 20-24 C.