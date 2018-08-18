Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy and gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 19. Lightning and rain predicted in some places of the peninsula in the morning. Strong north-west wind will blow and soften towards the evening.

The temperature on peninsula will be 22-24 C at night, 25-29 C in the daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 755 to 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75%.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) the temperature of sea water will be 23-24 degrees, while on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh) 24-25 degrees. Unfavorable conditions will be observed on beaches due to the north-western wind. Visitors advised to be careful.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, it is expected that the temperature will be within the climatic norm in the background of the strong wind that will be intensified in the Absheron Peninsula on August 19, which is generally favorable for meteo sensitive people.

Lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some northern regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow. Showers predicted in some places. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountains 10-15 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.