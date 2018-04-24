Weather forecast for April 25 was announced

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 25 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was infrormed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. In some places it will be foggy. North-west wind will blow, and in daytime will be replaced by moderate south-west wind.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 8-10 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 18-20 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 766 mm mercury column to 764 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80 C at night and 50-60% in daytime.

On April 25, the weather will be mainly rainless, but heavy rainfall is expected in some mountainous areas at night and in the morning. There will be fog in some places. The western wind will blow, and will intensify in daytime mainly in the mountainous regions.

Temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night and 10-15 C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, temperature conditions and normal daily course of meteorological factors on Absheron peninsula are favorable for meteo-sensitive people.