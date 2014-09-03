 Top
    Weapons found in Sumgayit

    Currently, the police are searching for the person who put the weapons to the area

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ A large number of weapons were found in Sumgayit city. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the weapons were found in the territory Stansiya Sumgayit avenue. Inspecting process was carried out by the employees of Sumgayit City Police Department in this teriitory according to the received information. The "SS" brand gun, 1 "F-1" hand grenade and 1 shell were found.

    Currently, the police are searching for the person who put the weapons to the area.

