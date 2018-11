Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Watches worth 240,000 USD has been stolen from Azerbaijani entrepreneur, the owner of Avesta Concern LLC Haji Ibrahim Nehramli, Report informs, Nehramli left his hand watches in the car, and when returned could find them on the same place.

The entrepreneur appealed to law enforcement agencies, but later withdrew his complaint.

In his statement to Report, Ibrahim Nehramli said that "the case has no relation to the police."