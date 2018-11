Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ A volcano erupted in Hajigabul. Report was informed by head of Emergency Situations Commission Sahib Aslanov a volcanic eruption have been registered about 20 km from the regional center at Kalamaddin mountain on the territory of Udulu village.

Volcano eruption was about 20 meters in height and covered an area of 200 square meters. At present, the volcanic eruption is in progress.