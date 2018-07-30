 Top
    US Regional Coordinator hospitalized in serious condition - PHOTO

    Guba. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ The northern region coordinator of the Socio-Economic Development Activity (SEDA) in Azerbaijan, financed by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has been hospitalized in a serious condition.

    Northern Bureau of Report News Agency informs, Zulfiyya Zulfugar Amirkhanova, born in 1970, was taken to Guba Regional Hospital with an ambulance car. Z. Amirkhanova, placed in the intensive care unit, was diagnosed with a hysterical neurosis diagnosis of brain-circulatory disorders.

    Currently, Z. Amirkhanova, who receives treatment , is in serious condition.

