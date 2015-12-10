Two people detained in Lankaran for hunting birds listed in Red Book

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two people engaged in illegal hunting birds listed in Red Book detained in Lankaran.

Report informs they were detained in a raid conducted by officers of the State Police and the District Public Security Police Lankaran against illegal hunting of wild birds in the territory near the village of Sepnekaran and Narimanabad.

It was found that the detainees did not have permission to hunt, and they hunted in forbidden territory.

During inspection of car as evidence were seized 1 hunting rifle, hunting equipment, 42 cartridges, 4 entered in the Red Book of the woodcock, 9 herds of wild ducks and others.

Acts and protocols were drawn up in connection with a flagrant violation of the relevant articles of the Code of Administrative Offences.