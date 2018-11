Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were arrested for robbery in Khazar district of Baku. Report informs referring to the Khazar District Police Station, the residents of Baku Elchin Babayev and Eyvaz Bakirov suspected in crime are in custody. They are accused of robbing Nazim Abbasov’s 2000 manat on September 8.

The criminal case was launched in Khazar DPS, the investigation is underway.