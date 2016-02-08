Two heads of municipalities detained in Azerbaijan last year - LIST

Baku. 8 February.REPORT.AZ/ Two heads of municipalities have been detained in Azerbaijan last year, investigation of criminal cases on several municipalities are underway.

Report informs, 'Annual (on 2015) report on implementation of administrative control over activity of municipalities' of the Centre for Work with Municipalities of the Ministry of Justice declares.

According to the report, investigation on criminal case has been completed, which filed for Articles of roguishness and abuse of power (178.3.2 and 309.1) of the Criminal Code regarding not mentioning funds, paid to municipal budget, in the financial reports, sale of plot of lands, which do not belonging to municipal property as well as failure to take funds to the municipal budget in Balakan region, Balakan municipality, which should be paid for land sale and the head of the municipality has been detained under court decision.

Investigation on criminal case filed for Articles of embezzlement and frogery (179.2.2 and 313) of Criminal Code on plundering municipal property of the Head of Khol Garabujag municipality of Neftchala region in 2015 by misappropriation and deliberate entering false information into official documents of municipality has been completed and the head of the municipality has been detained under court decision.

It was noted in the document, last year criminal case launched for Article of misappropriation or embezzlement (179.2.4) of the Criminal Case have been launched on significant damage to the municipal budget, illegal disposal of financial assets as a result of illegal activity of former Chairman of Binalar municipality of Aghdash region as well as illegal lending plot of lands without holding auctions and tenders.

Report declares, as a result of thorough investigation conducted by prosecutor's office authorities, criminal cases launched on 10 materials, court decision determined on 2 criminal cases and heads of municipalities have been detained due to revealing sufficient grounds and reasons.