Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku two people died of poisoning by carbon monoxide in their homes.

Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

On December 30, Gulnisa Shahbazova residing in the territory of Khatai district and Maleyka Aliyeva, living in Nizami district died of poisoning by carbon monoxide.

Both facts are investigated.