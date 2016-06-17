Trial on burnt building in Binagadi district starts

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, strats the trial in connection with a fire incident, which had caused serious consequences at high-rise building in Binagadi district of Baku city.
Report informs, the hearing in Baku Grave Crimes Court will be chaired by Judge Afghan Hajiyev.
Notably, as a result of fire in an apartment building on the territory of Binagadi district, Department of Investigation on Grave Crimes of the General Prosecutor's Office has launched the criminal proceedings under the relevant article of the Criminal Code.
As well has been established an investigative team consisting of experienced employees of the General Prosecutor's Office, Ministry of internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Necessary and urgent investigative actions and operational-search measures were provided, victims and witnesses were interviewed.
Director General of 'QlobalStone' LLC, which produces polyurethane for facing buildings, Bashirov Ughur Firuzoghlu, Founder and Chairman of Managerial Board of 'Global Construction' LLC Mahmudov Miryusif
On May 19, 2015, a fire occurred in high-rise residential building in Binagadi district of Baku city, which led to serious consequences. 15 people killed, another 50 injured.
İsmayıl NəsibliNews Author