Trial on burnt building in Binagadi district starts

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, strats the trial in connection with a fire incident, which had caused serious consequences at high-rise building in Binagadi district of Baku city.

Report informs, the hearing in Baku Grave Crimes Court will be chaired by Judge Afghan Hajiyev.

Notably, as a result of fire in an apartment building on the territory of Binagadi district, Department of Investigation on Grave Crimes of the General Prosecutor's Office has launched the criminal proceedings under the relevant article of the Criminal Code.

As well has been established an investigative team consisting of experienced employees of the General Prosecutor's Office, Ministry of internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Necessary and urgent investigative actions and operational-search measures were provided, victims and witnesses were interviewed.

Director General of 'QlobalStone' LLC, which produces polyurethane for facing buildings, Bashirov Ughur Firuzoghlu, Founder and Chairman of Managerial Board of 'Global Construction' LLC Mahmudov Miryusif Mirjafaroghlu, Deputy Chairman Asgarov Alakbar Ildırım, former First Deputy of Binagadi district Executive Power Novruzov Gazanfar Maharramoghlu, Chief of Binagadi district Housing and Public Utility Sector during 2012-2013, Chief of the district Executive Power Economic Department Rajabov Adalat Shamsaddinoghlu, Chief of Binagadi district Housing and Public Utility Sector No.72 Orujov Nizami Garaoghlu have been brought to justice as accused persons under Article 225.2 (Infringement of fire safety rules by a person which on imprudence brought to death of a victim or other heavy consequences) of the Criminal Code and Article 308.2 (abuse of official powers, entailed heavy consequences) as well as Chief of Testing Laboratory of 'Dernegul Boru Zavodu' Closed Joint Stock Company Mammadov Aghajavad Haji under Article 308.2 and 313 (service forgery), Director General of the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health Alibayov Akif Muradalioghlu under Article 308.2 of the Criminal Codewere detained and accusations in the mentioned articles delivered to them.

On May 19, 2015, a fire occurred in high-rise residential building in Binagadi district of Baku city, which led to serious consequences. 15 people killed, another 50 injured.