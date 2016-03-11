Trial on appeal of Nigerian citizens selling counterfeit money in Baku starts

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Preliminary hearing on the appeal of Nigerian citizens Obu Onedika Moses and Emmanuel Nvadike Chinere regarding the decision on them, who accused of manufacturing, purchasing, or selling counterfeit currency notes or securities has begun in Baku Court of Appeal.

Report informs, biographical information of the accused persons has been specified in the trial, presided by judge Ilgar Murguzov.

Court review session has been scheduled for March 31.

Obu Onedika Moses and Emmanuel Nvadike Chinere were charged under Art. 204.3.2 (acquisition for the purpose of sale and sale of counterfeit currency on a large scale) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.