Trial of persons accused of kidnapping launched in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The trial over Faig Aliyev and Huseyn Huseynov, charged with kidnapping has launched in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, today's trial in Baku Court of Grave Crimes presided over by judge Zeynal Agayev updated personal details of the accused persons.

A court hearing is scheduled for January 15.

Notably, the two suspects are accused of illegally smuggle the foreigners who arrived in Azerbaijan from other countries. H. Huseynov and Aliyev charged with Article 144 (kidnapping) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.