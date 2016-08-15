Trial of Jahangir Hajiyev and other 7 persons starts

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku Court of Grave Crimes will hold a preliminary hearing on the criminal case of 'International Bank of Azerbaijan' former chairman Jahangir Hajiyev, former directors of 'International Bank of Azerbaijan' Merkezi branch Ilgar Abdullayev and Yusif Alakbarov, director general of 'Inter Security' LLC , Ibrahim Huseynov, that ensured safety of the bank's administrative buildings, and others.

Report informs, hearing will be chaired by judge Afgan Hajiyev.

Notably, investigation of the criminal case on accusing former chairman of Management Board of 'International Bank of Azerbaijan' Open Joint Stock Company J.Hajiyev and other 7 persons of Articles 179.3.1, 179.3.2 (large amount of embezzlement by an organized group), 308.2 (abuse of official powers entailed heavy consequences), 309.2 (commitment by official of actions, which are obviously preternatural powers, entailed causing of essential harm), 313 (service forgery), 228.1 and 228.4 (illegal purchase, transfer, selling, storage, transportation or carrying of fire-arms, accessories to it, supplies, explosives) of the Criminal Code has been completed and the accused persons, their lawyers got familiar with the case materials. The indictment was approved by General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 19 and submitted to the Baku Court of Grave Crimes for consideration.