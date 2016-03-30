 Top
    Trial over 30 persons held in Nardaran incidents starts

    Biographical details of accused persons specified

    Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Preparatory meetings of trials on criminal cases of 30 people detained regarding Nardaran incidents has started in Sabunchu District Court.

    Report informs, cases of those persons are heard separately.

    Biographical details of accused persons specified in the trial, cases submitted to the review session.

    Notably, accused Nardaran residents are charged with Article 228 (illegal obtaining of firearms, its package items, ammunition, explosives and devices, their transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying) of the Criminal Code. 

