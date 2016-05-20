Trial decides to extradite to Bulgaria a Turkish citizen held in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today trial has been held at Baku Court of Grave Crimes on the extradition of Turkish citizen Kadir Parmaksız Mehmet, who detained through Interpol, to Bulgaria.

Report informs, a judgment delivered at the hearing presided by Judge Fikrat Garibov.

The court made a decision to extradite K.Barmaksız to Bulgaria.

Notably, K.Barmaksız has been accused of tobacco smuggling in a large quantity at Bulgarian customs. His detainment couldn't be realized. Bulgaria wanted K.Barmaksız through Interpol. He was detained in Azerbaijan this year.