Traffic Police warns car and bus drivers

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Main Traffic Police Department (MTPD) has applied next time to car and bus drivers regarding unstable weather conditions.

Department Chief of the MTPD, Police Colonel Kamran Aliyev told Report that roads of foothills and mountainous regions of the country have frozen in the last 2 days: "Some parts of Baku-Shamakhi, Aghsu pass, Yevlakh, Dashkasan, Zagatala, Gakh, Lankaran, Lerik, Guba, Gusar roads have frozen. Therefore, it is recommended not to drive vehicles, which are not in good technical condition".

Employees of relevant organizations in the mentioned districts, including traffic police involved in the area.

In order to prevent possible accidents on the roads due to unstable weather conditions, the Main Traffic Police Department once again warns drivers not to use old cars, which not with winter tyres, ABS brake system. Otherwise, the vehicle will be removed from traffic movement and brought to administrative responsibility".

Kamran Aliyev also warned bus drivers: "Technical malfunction buses get out of order and prevent traffic movement. Therefore, bus drivers are also recommended not to drive vehicles, if they are not in good technical condition".