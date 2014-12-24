Traffic police to work in strict regime during the holidays

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The employees of Baku City Traffic Police Office to work in intensive and strict regime on the occasion of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year holidays. The chief of the department of BCTPO, Vagif Asadov says to Report: "BCTPO personnel will work in intensive regime to ensure the safe movement of pedestrians and drivers on the eve of holidays in the capital. The extra police warrants will be involved if there is necessary in the place where the events will be held during the holidays." V.Asadaov also warned drivers: "The number of the drivers who will go to the regions constitutes majority. For this purpose, drivers should be careful on the roads taking into consideration their own safety as well as others. It is recommended not to use broken cars to prevent undesirable situations -accidents."

An intensive working regime will last till January 7.