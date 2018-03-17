Traffic movement will be restricted on some streets of Baku due to Novruz holiday - LIST

© Report

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic movement will be restricted on some streets of Baku during Novruz holiday on March 19.

The chief of the Public Relation Department of the Baku City State Traffic Police Office (BCSTPO), Vagif Asadov told Report.

He noted that on March 19, along the 14th kilometer of the Baku-Alat highway, from “20-ci sahe” (the 20th area), Bayil settlement, around Flag Square, near Dalga Plaza administrative building, Azneft circle of the capital, along the Seaside National Park directions will be changed in Neftchilar avenue with restrictions on traffic movement: In addition, parking spaces will be closed in festival areas. Parking lot will be available under the "Azadlig" square. "Moreover, traffic will be restricted on streets crossing with Neftchilar Avenue.

Asadov recommended citizens wishing to participate in festivities to use public transport.

According to him, the restriction will be eliminated on March 19 at 13:00 and traffic will be restored in these streets.