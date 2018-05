Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Musavat Party Tofig Yagublu released from prison for a week to attend the funeral of his daughter Nargis Yagublu.

Report was told by the lawyer of T.Yagublu, Nemat Karimli.

Daughter of Tofig Yagublu, Nargis Yagublu died in Tomsk, Russia, in a hospital. Her body was brought to Baku this night.

T.Yagublu was arrested in 2013 during the events in Ismayilli region, Azerbaijan. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison.