Time of resumption of traffic on roads of Baku became known

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today at 16:00 some roads which closed due to the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe held in Baku will be opened.

Report informs, Chief of the Public Relations Department of Baku City State Traffic Police Office, Police Colonel, Vagif Asadov said.

According to him, now traffic on Baku city ring remains the same:" According to the decision of Organizing Committee some roads, transitions and road junctions will be opened today. The movement of vehicles on these roads will be restored. However, traffic on some streets and avenues, and in particular on Neftchilar avenue, will be restored tomorrow in the morning. "