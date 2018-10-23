Three workers from Azerbaijan die falling from height at construction site in Derbent

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Three workers died in Derbent falling during the height works at the construction site, Report informs citing TASS.

"By preliminaty information three workers from Azerbaijan fell from a constructed building in Derbent and died on the spot," a source in Dagestani law enforcement bodies said.

The press service of Dagestan's Interior Ministry confirmed to TASS that the bodies of three people were found in Derbent near the construction site on Tuesday morning.

"By preliminary information, they died falling from height. The operational investigative group is working at the scene, the circumstances of what happened are being determined," the source said.