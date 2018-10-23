 Top
    Close photo mode

    Three workers from Azerbaijan die falling from height at construction site in Derbent

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Three workers died in Derbent falling during the height works at the construction site, Report informs citing TASS.

    "By preliminaty information three workers from Azerbaijan fell from a constructed building in Derbent and died on the spot," a source in Dagestani law enforcement bodies said.

    The press service of Dagestan's Interior Ministry confirmed to TASS that the bodies of three people were found in Derbent near the construction site on Tuesday morning.

    "By preliminary information, they died falling from height. The operational investigative group is working at the scene, the circumstances of what happened are being determined," the source said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi