    Three vessels and a helicopter involved in search of oilmen

    Ministry of Emergency Situations has released a statement

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Search operations immediately launched for oilmen missing as a result of accident on December 15, at about 05:00 a.m., as strong wind blowing at speed of 41 m/s in the Caspian Sea destroyed a 150-meter part of the pier located at the right and left parts of the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov.

    Report informs, statement of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) says.

    "Vixr-5" and "Vixr-8" vessels of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, "Svetlomor-2" ship of Caspian Basin Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as one helicopter of MES’s Aviation group were involved in search operations.

