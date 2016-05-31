Six persons held on case of International Bank of Azerbaijan, released - EXCLUSIVE - UPDATED

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Three more persons that were detained on case of International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) have been released.

Report informs, Narimanov District Court has delivered a decision.

They are Director of "City Developer" LLC, Ratmir Bekirov, President of "Inter Glass" company Fariz Muradov, Director of one of the companies included in the "General Construction" Group of Companies, Jamal Hasanov.

According to the decision, preventive measures of under police supervision have been chosen on them.

***14:54

Three persons have been released on the case of International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).

Imprisoned former head of 'International Bank of Azerbaijan' OJSC Dubai branch Adil Huseynov, Chairman of Mingachevir 'Izolit' OJSC Managerial Board Mehman Mehdiyev and 'Riyad-Farm' CEO Agil Guliyev have been released.

According to the decision, preventive measure of detention on these persons have been annulled, the measure on under supervision of police chosen on them.