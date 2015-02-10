Three cars crashed on Baku-Shamakhi road - PHOTOS

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ / Road accident involving three vehicles happened on the road Baku-Shamakhi, in the village of Mushvigabad, Baku.

Report informs, the car brand Daewoo, driven by Nuraliev Seyidaga Aydin oglu, turning to the village, didn't give a way to the vehicle on the opposite lane.As a result, the car Daewoo collided with a car brand Wolksfagen, driven by a Veliev Rafiq Ismail oglu.After that, Wolksfagen, lost control and crashed into a car parked nearby Naz Lifanowned by Uzeyir Atakishiyev.

As a result of the accident no one was hurt, but all three cars have been damaged.