Three Azerbaijanis killed in heavy traffic accident in Turkey - LIST

Istanbul. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fatal traffic accident occurred near the Dilucu Border Gate, connecting Turkey and Azerbaijan.

A vehicle with Azerbaijani state number plate, heading from Iğdır to Nakhchivan went off the road after losing control and overturned several times.

Nuru Guliyev, Azerbaijani Consul General in Kars, Turkey, told Report that Azerbaijani citizens Huseyn Huseynov, Huseynali Orujov and Azerbaijani-born Ukrainian citizen Huseyn Abilov were killed during the accident. The consul said that the corpses of the killed have already been sent to Azerbaijan.

According to him, Vera Orujova and Mayil Makhsuyev were seriously injured. The Azerbaijani consulate stated that constantly gets information on condition of the injured. The wounded were taken to the Iğdır State Hospital.