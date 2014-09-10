Theft occurres in Binagadi district

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ The theft occurred in Binagadi district of Baku. Report informs referring to the press service of Baku City Main Police Station.

The accident occurred in I. Dadashov street. Two unidentified persons threatened a resident of Baku Abulfaz Rahimov and robbed his mobile phone and jeans jacket and then escaped. As the result of the operations carried out by the employees of the 5th Police Department of Binagadi District Police Station, a resident of Astara region Novruz Bakhshiyev and a resident of Mingachevir city Elgun Asifli suspected in crime were arrested. The criminal case was launched. The investigation is underway.