Theft in apartment of 'JW Marriott Absheron' General Manager in Baku

22 December, 2015 15:46

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bicycle of British citizen was stolen in Baku. Report informs, incident occurred in the rented apartment of Amit Taneja Pandep, 33, in Nasimi district. The investigation is underway. Person, whose bicycle bike was stolen is General Manager of 'JW Marriott Absheron' Hotel.