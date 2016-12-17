Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Periodical snow is expected in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula. Second half of the day will be rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on December 18, soft north-west wind will be replaced by south wind in daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be at -2+1 C of frost at night, +3+5 C in daytime, in Baku 0-2 C of frost at night, +3+5 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above norm - 775 mm Hg column.

Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

In some regions of Azerbaijan rain and snow are expected. Daytime will be mostly rainless in most regions. Soft west wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1-6 C at night, 1-5 C in the daytime, in the mountains -8-13 C of frost at night, 0-5 C of frost in daytime. The roads will be icy.