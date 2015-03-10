The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns citizens due to the Novruz holidays

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has warned people in connection with the upcoming Novruz Holidays.

Report informs referring to the website of Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry urges citizens to be extremely careful during the holidays because of the danger of fires that may occur as a result of careless handling of fire.

Adults should not leave children unattended near bonfires, as well it's necessary to be careful that the fires were bred away from electrical wires, trees, cars, houses and flaming materials. Jumping over bonfires can ignite clothing, which can cause burns. Therefore kindly requested to be extremely careful.

The appeal of the Ministry declares: "Don't forget that, fireworks indoors is prohibited! Also remember: Indifference and apathy can be dangerous for your life!".

Emergency Ministry asks citizens even at the slightest danger to call the "hot line" of the Ministry - "112".