Texas mass shooting committed by young ex-teacher of Bible - PHOTO

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ The shooter who opened fire during Mass inside a Texas church has been identified.

Report informs referring to the CBS, suspect’s name is Devin Patrick Kelley. He was 26-year-old former Bible study teacher. It has also specified that he was discharged from the US Air Force where he served from 2010 to 2014.

At 11.30 local time (21.30 Baku time) unknown man opened fire in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, 40 km south of San Antonio. The man was shot by police. Mass shooting left 27 church members dead and 24 people injured.

Local residents of the town told KSAT TV channel about 50 people attend the morning service here in the church.