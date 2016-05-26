Term of arrest of businessmen detained in the case of IBA extended

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Narimanov District Court was considered presentation of the investigative body to extend the preventive measure in the form of arrest against the head of Bermud City LLC, the founder and director of CityTV channel Samad Sadigov, accused in non-refoulement of credit debt to the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), the founder of Ltd. "Azerinshaatservis", acting director of JSC Trek Invest' Ali Alishov and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LLC "Azerinshaatservis" Arif Hasanov.

Report informs, presentation of the investigative body have been provided, the term of a preventive measure in the form of arrest against them extended until September 2, 2016.

Notably, these persons were detained in 2015. In relation to the accused persons were opened a criminal case under Art. 178.3.2 (fraud committed with causing damage in large size) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.